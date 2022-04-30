Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 106,353 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $52.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average is $60.91.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.34%.

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.