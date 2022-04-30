Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

NYSE:WBS opened at $49.99 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In other Webster Financial news, Director William L. Atwell purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $133,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Webster Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Webster Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

