Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

WBS stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.91.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

