WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the March 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BUDZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.21. 17,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,023. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. WEED has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.61.
WEED Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WEED (BUDZ)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.