WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the March 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BUDZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.21. 17,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,023. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. WEED has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.61.

Get WEED alerts:

WEED Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.