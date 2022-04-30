Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS: DNBBY) recently:

4/28/2022 – DNB Bank ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

4/22/2022 – DNB Bank ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

4/20/2022 – DNB Bank ASA was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a 225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from 203.00.

4/15/2022 – DNB Bank ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

4/5/2022 – DNB Bank ASA had its price target lowered by analysts at DNB Markets from 248.00 to 238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – DNB Bank ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

3/14/2022 – DNB Bank ASA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 215.00 to 190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – DNB Bank ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

DNBBY stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,127. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 39.63%. Analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.9024 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. DNB Bank ASA’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

