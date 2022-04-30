WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives C$10.63 Average PT from Analysts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Haywood Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of WELL stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.50. 674,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$946.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.10. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$3.76 and a twelve month high of C$8.86.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

