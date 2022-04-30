Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 116.42, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

