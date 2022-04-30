West Bancorporation Inc. Acquires New Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in IQVIA by 28.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after acquiring an additional 370,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,813. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.69. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.50 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

