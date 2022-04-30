West Bancorporation Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $42.40. 11,831,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,981,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $55.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

