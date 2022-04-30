West Bancorporation Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,676 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,325,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $9,807,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 182,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.81. 2,526,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.