West Bancorporation Inc. Acquires Shares of 57 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after acquiring an additional 98,641 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $18.73 on Friday, reaching $465.76. 1,405,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,017. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $511.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.78. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $449.50 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.90.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

