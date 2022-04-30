West Bancorporation Inc. Buys Shares of 1,456 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $975,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 52,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 40,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 56,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,145,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,615. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

