West Bancorporation Inc. Invests $1 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.44. 20,111,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,445,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

