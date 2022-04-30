West Bancorporation Inc. Invests $30,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70,322 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Third Security LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.64. 4,137,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average is $79.24.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

