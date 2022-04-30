West Bancorporation Inc. Invests $457,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 141,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 112,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 64,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,204,000 after purchasing an additional 740,754 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,372,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,774,198. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LUMN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

