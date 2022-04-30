West Bancorporation Inc. Invests $46,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,889,000 after purchasing an additional 189,304 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 170,780 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 403,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,643,000 after purchasing an additional 114,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 64,705 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,789,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,031,111. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $45.89 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.