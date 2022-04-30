West Bancorporation Inc. Invests $49,000 in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($47.31) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

STM stock traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $36.62. 4,662,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820,453. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

