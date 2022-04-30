West Bancorporation Inc. Makes New $277,000 Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ecolab by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,604,000 after acquiring an additional 200,327 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after acquiring an additional 815,142 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,967,000 after buying an additional 34,653 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,966,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,306,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $5.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,682. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.49. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.