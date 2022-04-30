West Bancorporation Inc. Makes New $503,000 Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,987,000 after buying an additional 3,368,622 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,081,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,788,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.69. 15,914,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,794,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

