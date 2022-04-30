West Bancorporation Inc. Makes New $615,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 47,420,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,659,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.46. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

