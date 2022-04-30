West Bancorporation Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $5.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.05. The stock had a trading volume of 990,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,725. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.57 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

