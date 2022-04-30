West Bancorporation Inc. Purchases Shares of 731 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 731 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $445,585,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after acquiring an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,377,882,000 after acquiring an additional 349,132 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $14.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $395.95. 3,031,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,876. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.03. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $394.64 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $187.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

