West Bancorporation Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,179,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 7.2% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after buying an additional 4,463,503 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,943 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,789 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,886,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,476. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $153.42 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.40 and its 200 day moving average is $164.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

