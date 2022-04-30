West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Given a C$190.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$190.00 price objective on West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q2 2022 earnings at $10.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $35.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $35.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$150.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$154.60.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$112.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$111.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$112.86. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$82.09 and a 12-month high of C$130.13.

West Fraser Timber ( TSE:WFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.46 by C($0.54). The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 14.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

