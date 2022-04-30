Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of WABC opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 40.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1,145.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

