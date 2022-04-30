Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Down 74.4% in April

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the March 31st total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.67. 130,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,247. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

