Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.55 billion.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,171,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,084. Western Digital has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 949,178 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 189,165 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 573,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,626 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

