Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51-$4.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Union from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered Western Union from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.12.

NYSE:WU traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,213,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,947. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. Western Union has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Western Union by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

