Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 29,748 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,748 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINS. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pinterest by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Shares of PINS opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,389.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,398,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,398. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pinterest (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.