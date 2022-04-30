Westpac Banking Corp Buys 10,028 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $15,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $379.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $456.27 and its 200-day moving average is $590.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of -227.20 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.11 and a 52 week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

