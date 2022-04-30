Westpac Banking Corp Buys 26,703 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.19% of Freshpet worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $20,583,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter worth approximately $25,848,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 61.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,542,000 after purchasing an additional 166,124 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 309.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 210,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 159,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 498.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,299,000 after buying an additional 130,154 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freshpet alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRPT. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $93.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.89. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.