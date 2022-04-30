Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,718 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 33,377 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $198.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

