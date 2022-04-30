Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Copart worth $27,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $113.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

