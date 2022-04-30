Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,553 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 15,989 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Performance Food Group worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 76.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621,226 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,319 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,119,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $143,151,000 after acquiring an additional 601,109 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,969,869 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $137,980,000 after buying an additional 307,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498,466 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $116,078,000 after buying an additional 326,568 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $778,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

