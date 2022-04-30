Westpac Banking Corp Has $10.34 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

American Electric Power stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day moving average of $90.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

