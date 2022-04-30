Westpac Banking Corp Has $19.21 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock opened at $210.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.66 and its 200 day moving average is $208.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.76.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.