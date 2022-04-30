Westpac Banking Corp Has $20.97 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 92,896 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $20,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

