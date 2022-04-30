Westpac Banking Corp Has $21.85 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $177.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.22 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

