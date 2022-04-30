Westpac Banking Corp Has $25.71 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,289 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 44,823 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Expedia Group worth $25,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,690 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $174.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $217.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.21.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.92) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total transaction of $488,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $2,771,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,175 shares of company stock valued at $25,666,576. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.85.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

