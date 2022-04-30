Westpac Banking Corp Has $8.55 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,109 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average of $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

