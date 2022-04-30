Westpac Banking Corp Has $9.10 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,234 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Kilroy Realty worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 134.19%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

