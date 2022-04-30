Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,804 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,630 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $18,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of VMware stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $167.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.70.
In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
