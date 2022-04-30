Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,804 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,630 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $18,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $167.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.70.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

