Westpac Banking Corp Invests $8.78 Million in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $8,782,000. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.17% of ICU Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 158.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 15,253 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 7,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICUI shares. StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $213.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.79. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.48.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical Profile (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.