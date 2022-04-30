Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $16,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,553,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 77,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AJG opened at $168.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.50 and a 12 month high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.59.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

