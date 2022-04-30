Westpac Banking Corp Sells 189,561 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 189,561 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of CAE worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAE. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in CAE by 158.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,331,000 after buying an additional 2,872,188 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 50.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,289,000 after buying an additional 1,086,830 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CAE by 85.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,384,000 after buying an additional 700,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CAE by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,506,000 after buying an additional 599,328 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAE opened at $23.78 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins reduced their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

