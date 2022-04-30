Westpac Banking Corp Sells 20,595 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,595 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Apartment Income REIT worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In other news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and sold 41,500 shares valued at $2,184,830. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AIRC opened at $49.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.04. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.