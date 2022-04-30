Westpac Banking Corp Sells 266,444 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266,444 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $17,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.