Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,288 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Amgen stock opened at $233.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.25. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 129.38% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

