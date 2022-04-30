Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,782 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,245 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $157.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

