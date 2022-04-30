Westpac Banking Corp Sells 8,093 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,639 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,093 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $139.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.99% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

